Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,228,581 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 252.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,581 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Kenvue worth $34,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 379.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

