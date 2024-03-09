Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Paylocity worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

