Sei Investments Co. Buys 40,646 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.