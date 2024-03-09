Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

