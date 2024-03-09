Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

