Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $29,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

