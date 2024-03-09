Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

