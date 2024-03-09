Sei Investments Co. Has $30.91 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.70% of Casella Waste Systems worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $93.27 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

