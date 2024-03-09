Sei Investments Co. Has $34.13 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

