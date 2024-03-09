Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,880 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,020,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE HWM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

