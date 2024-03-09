Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,824 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Packaging Co. of America worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $186.18 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

