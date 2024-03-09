SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNES opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

