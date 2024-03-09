SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 4,001 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SentinelOne by 31.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 475.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 299,045 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

