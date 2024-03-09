Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1305764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

