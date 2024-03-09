Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $674,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

