Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $550,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

