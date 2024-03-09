Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,768,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.