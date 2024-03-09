Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 49,288 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $5,096,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,011,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

