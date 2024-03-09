Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $241.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

