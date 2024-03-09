Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $657,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

