Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Insider Stephen Stout Sells 16,004 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of STTK opened at $9.13 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

