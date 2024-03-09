Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Silver Spike Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.2%.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSIC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.