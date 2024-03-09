Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 713,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 931,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$122.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

