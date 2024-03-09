Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Shares Up 1.5%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

