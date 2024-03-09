Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

