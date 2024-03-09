Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 4.8%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 7,992,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,773,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock worth $4,687,669. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

