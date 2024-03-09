SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.24

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 125576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.