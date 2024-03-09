Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFTC. Cormark boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.81.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Softchoice

Softchoice Stock Performance

Softchoice Company Profile

TSE:SFTC opened at C$21.68 on Wednesday. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.64.

(Get Free Report)

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.