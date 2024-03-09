Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head to Head Analysis

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($2.97) -15.11 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.56) -3.66

Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivani Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -305.51% -102.58% Vivani Medical N/A -76.19% -51.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

