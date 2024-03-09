SOLVE 1-Day Volume Reaches $393,390.80 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $16.09 million and $393,390.80 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

