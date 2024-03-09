Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

