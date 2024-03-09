Sorted Group (LON:LSAI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sorted Group Holdings Plc (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 767,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Sorted Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 21.91 and a quick ratio of 22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £9,116.00, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15.

Sorted Group Company Profile

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

