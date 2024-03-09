Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $31,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after acquiring an additional 297,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

