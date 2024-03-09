Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Acquires 94,500 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,010.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Lembit Janes purchased 200,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes purchased 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes purchased 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes purchased 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes purchased 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes purchased 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes purchased 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lembit Janes bought 86,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$14,705.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

SPA opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.99.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

