SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 332,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.42.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

