SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,169,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,061,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $387.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $392.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

