SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

