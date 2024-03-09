SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Holdings Lowered by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $687.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

