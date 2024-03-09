SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.77

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.77 and last traded at $184.58, with a volume of 3940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $687.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

