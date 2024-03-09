SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Up 1.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 11,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $537.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,188,000 after buying an additional 244,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,690,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.