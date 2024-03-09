SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Up 1.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 11,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $537.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,188,000 after buying an additional 244,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,690,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000.
About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF
The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
