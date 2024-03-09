Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,245 shares of company stock worth $1,776,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

