STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in STAG Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $10,124,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,309. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

