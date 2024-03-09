Stellus Capital Investment’s (SCM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

