STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.
STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %
STERIS stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
