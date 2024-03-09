Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 12,000 Shares

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.