Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TSE:BNE opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.01. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.83.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

