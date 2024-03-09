Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Bonterra Energy Stock Performance
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
