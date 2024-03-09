Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.32.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

