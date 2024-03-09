StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

