StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.