StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

